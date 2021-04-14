Kyra Sedgwick Recalls the Awkward Time She Pushed Tom Cruise's 'Panic Button' During a Dinner at His Home

"I got a little nervous," Sedgwick said of pushing the panic button in Cruise's home

Kyra Sedgwick is full of Hollywood tales, including one faux pas during a dinner party at Tom Cruise's home.

The actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday where the host, Drew Barrymore, asked her about her experience in the actor's home during the filming of 1992's A Few Good Men, which her husband Kevin Bacon co-starred in with Cruise.

"It's a pretty good story. It was a sad moment, but it was a funny story," Sedgwick said. "So I was pregnant, I was very pregnant, and we got invited over to dinner. I had worked with Tom [on Born On The Fourth Of July] but Kev was doing [A Few Good Men]."

"So we got invited over for dinner with lots of famous people like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis because she was in the movie," Sedgwick recalled. "Rob Reiner was there. It was a flow, and Nicole [Kidman] was there."

Kyra Sedgwick, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman Credit: getty images (2)

"It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to and so there was this like fireplace mantle and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle. I was like, 'Oh what is that little button?' So I pressed the little button because I thought maybe something interesting will happen," she continued. "Nothing happened and then I got a little nervous."

"I was like, 'Oh nothing happened that doesn't seem right,'" the Call Your Mother star said. "So I tapped Tom on the shoulder, who was in the middle of a story, and I said, 'I pressed this button down here.' And he was like, 'You pressed that button?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I pressed that button.' And he goes, 'That's the panic button.'"

Sedgwick added, "And so the cops came, they had to stop the screening, they had to see Tom….I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something."