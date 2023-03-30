Kyra Sedgwick Recalls Time When Husband Kevin Bacon Was 'Paid a Lot More' Than Her: 'Inequality Is Real'

"We've always been each biggest support and fan, so I don't think there's a resentment that grows when the other person's [working]," she tells PEOPLE

By Mia McNiece
and Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 30, 2023 05:00 PM

Kyra Sedgwick knows firsthand about pay inequality in Hollywood.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Sedgwick talks about directing her new movie Space Oddity, which stars her husband of 35 years, Kevin Bacon. The Emmy-winning actress, 57, also recalled a time when Bacon, 64, "got paid a lot more" than her for projects.

"I mean, let's face it, pay inequality is real," says Sedgwick, adding that "it wasn't until" her hit TNT series The Closer that she "actually started to" somewhat match her husband's paydays.

The show, for which Sedgwick won an Emmy in 2010, ran from 2005 to 2012.

Sedgwick and Bacon also open up about raising their two kids — son Travis, now 33, and daughter Sosie, now 31 — and sometimes feeling like "single parents" if the other one was busy working.

"If he was working, I was a single parent. If I was working... Even if it's just all day with the kids, you're a single parent. I think that's kind of hard," she says. "I think we've always been each biggest support and fan, so I don't think there's a resentment that grows when the other person's [working] ... because we're like, 'Oh, thank God one of us is working.' "

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Bacon adds, "For me, as your family starts to grow so does the pressure or the responsibility that you feel for supporting them. All of a sudden you go from being an actor living in New York and approaching things 100 percent from the standpoint of just art and creating. Then, all of a sudden you go, 'Yeah, but I've got to pay for school and I got to do these other things.' "

"So for me, I think there was a lot of time in, I guess we're talking about the '90s, right, where things in my mind were not going well career wise," he said. "I think that my issues with that were exacerbated by the fact that I felt like I had to provide. Not that Kyra wasn't working too, but I think that I just naturally have that sort of male point of view where I've got to go out and chop wood."

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon Rollout 4/10
Shayan Asgharnia

The Footloose actor says he's never seen his wife happier at work than when she is behind the camera. "She just absolutely adores directing. You can't be a crew or a cast member and not get swept up in that [excitement]," says Bacon, who also directed Sedgwick in the 2005 film Loverboy.

Adds Sedgwick, who hopes to do more directing in the future, "I love being in charge of the storytelling."

For more on Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's epic love story, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Space Oddity is in theaters and available on demand Friday.

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick below

