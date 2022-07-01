Bacon, who starred in the original Footloose, and his wife showed off their impeccable dance moves in the latest TikTok dance trend inspired by the 1984 classic

Kyra Sedgwick Ices Wrist After Trying Viral Footloose Dance Trend with Kevin Bacon: 'the Aftermath'

Kyra Sedgwick went a little too hard while showing off her dance moves!

Sedgwick's husband, Kevin Bacon, posted a picture of the Closer actress, 56, icing her wrist with a cold compress on Instagram on Thursday, just one day after the longtime couple performed the "Footloose Drop," a TikTok trend that has reached millions of views on social media.

"The aftermath of nailing a TikTok dance #Footloose," Bacon, 63, captioned the post, which featured Sedgwick smiling up at the camera.

Set to the film's title track by Kenny Loggins, the trend features one person holding another by their arm and leg before they drop to the beat.

"I don't remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography," said Bacon, who starred in the original 1984 film, adding, "But figured we'd give it a spin."

The husband and wife duo successfully completed the move in the video, high-fiving each other in celebration once they finished.

Their daughter, Sosie, joined the couple's celebrity friends in the comments as she wrote a cheeky note to her parents.

Sedgwick and Bacon have been married since 1988. In addition to daughter Sosie, 30, the couple also share son Travis, 33.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2020, Bacon opened up about what makes the pair's relationship so successful.

"Kyra and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as talent. She's never been anything other than supportive of me," Bacon said. "She doesn't have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I'm the same way."

At the time, he also revealed they had spent the past few months quarantining together at home getting used to their new routine.

"We cook, we clean, we decide what we're having for the next meal, and then we cook it, clean it and decide what we're having for the next meal," he said with a laugh.