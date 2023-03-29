Kyra Sedgwick Says the Goats in Her Hit TikTok Videos Were a Unique Gift from Husband Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick directed husband Kevin Bacon in the new movie Space Oddity

By Mia McNiece
and Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 29, 2023

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon never expected for their farm videos to become so popular.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Sedgwick, 57, talks about directing husband Bacon, 64, in her new film Space Oddity and why the couple never expected their TikTok videos to go viral.

Bacon and Sedgwick divide their time between Los Angeles, New York City and Connecticut, where they have a farm complete with four goats, two pigs, three alpacas and three miniature horses. The animals often become costars in their social media videos, including ones in which Bacon plays guitar and sings for the goats.

"People were like, 'We love you singing with the goats.' Kevin and I are like, 'Great, have you seen our movies or TV shows?' " Sedgwick says of people approaching them about their TikToks. "But it makes people happy."

Sedgwick says two of the goats were gifts from Bacon, who also once got her a personalized park bench in Central Park with a label that read: "For Kikko: Because ... there's some­thing in the way she moves. I love you, K." She says, praising his gift-giving skills, "I was very touched. It was beautiful.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sedgwick and Bacon, who share son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 31, also reveal the key ingredients to their 35-year marriage. "We've always been each other's biggest support and fans," says Sedgwick.

She adds that being able to make each other laugh is another priority. "A sense of humor is crucial," says Sedgwick. "He is very freaking funny."

And when they're not busy working, the couple enjoy life's quieter moments together: "To me, walking down the street together just shooting the s--- in the middle of the night still feels like a nice place to be," says Bacon.

Bacon says he's never seen his wife happier at work than when she is behind the camera. "She just absolutely adores directing. You can't be a crew or a cast member and not get swept up in that [excitement]," he says.

Sedgwick wants to do more directing in the future: "I love being in charge of the storytelling."

Space Oddity is in theaters and available on demand Friday.

