Kyra Sedgwick Loved 'Being in Charge' While Directing Husband Kevin Bacon in New Film 'Space Oddity'

Kyra Sedgwick is combining two of her favorite things — family and directing — in her latest film Space Oddity.

The actress, who has been married to Kevin Bacon for almost 35 years, recently directed her husband in the new drama, about a young man (played by Kyle Allen) who dreams of escaping to Mars after tragedy strikes. She also enlisted her son Travis, 33, a musician, to compose the music for the film.

"I love being in charge of the storytelling," Sedgwick tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"It's great working with your family, and it's complicated working with your family," she adds. "But you know no one's going anywhere, so that's kind of nice. You can struggle through it and puzzle through it together."

This is not the first time Sedgwick has worked with her family. She made her directorial debut with 2017's Story of A Girl, which featured her husband and their daughter, actress Sosie Bacon, 31, as well as music from their son.

"It's always really easy to direct Kevin because he's brilliant," she says. "And Travis has always been my go-to for composing."

Shayan Asgharnia

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sedgwick says she was drawn to her latest project, Space Oddity, because it's "got all these really great subliminal messages in a great container of entertainment, romance, beauty and dysfunctional family dynamics, which is always my jam."

The cast and crew gathered on a flower farm in Rhode Island to shoot the film and Bacon says he's never seen his wife happier than when she's directing.

"She just absolutely adores directing. You can't be a crew or a cast member and not get swept up in that [excitement]," says Bacon, who himself directed Sedgwick in the 2005 film Loverboy.

Shayan Asgharnia

Kyle Allen says that on-set Sedgwick "knows how to take care of everyone and how to bring the right amount of enthusiasm, wisdom and Kyra-ness to each moment. She's a powerful woman."

For more on Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's epic love story, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Space Oddity is in theaters and available on demand Friday.