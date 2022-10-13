Kyle Richards isn't ruling out another Halloween movie.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, tells PEOPLE about reprising her role of Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Ends, out Friday — a role she originated in 1978's Halloween and portrayed again over four decades later in last year's Halloween Kills.

"To be able to be in these movies from the very beginning, since I was 8 years old, and to know that I'd be going till the very end, meant a lot to me," she says.

Detailing that she was thrilled that writers wrote her into the Halloween Ends script after fans said they wanted to see more of Richards' Lindsey in the Halloween series, the reality star adds, "I was just grateful to be a part of it."

When asked whether she's be open to returning to the Halloween universe in one way or another after Halloween Ends, Richards says she would do so in a heartbeat.

"Absolutely. That would be amazing to be able to do that after all these years. I mean, Halloween is the gift that keeps on giving," she says with a laugh. "It keeps coming back and coming back, and my character's been around for so long, so that would be amazing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Everett

Richards was just a child when she starred in the original Halloween film opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, who portrayed teenage babysitter and protagonist Laurie Strode.

Though there have been numerous sequels to the 1978 film, as well as a set of remakes crafted by Rob Zombie, the latest Halloween trilogy is directly tied to the original.

Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

Alongside Richards and Curtis, 63, other stars who return for Halloween Ends include Andi Matichak as Laurie's granddaughter Allyson and Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins. Both James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle return to play Michael Myers as well.

New additions to the cast include Rohan Campbell as Corey, Michael O'Leary as Dr. Mathis and Michele Dawson as Nurse Deb.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'

Richards teases that her role in Halloween Ends is "small" due to various scenes that were left on the cutting room floor.

"There were some scenes that actually didn't make the cut that were really fun to do with Jamie, because David Gordon Green is such a fun director to work with as an actor," she says.

Still, Richards explains that being on set with "this crew that I love, and Jamie," made for some special moments, nonetheless: "When you're hanging out at 3 o'clock in the morning freezing and you're drinking hot chocolate, sitting together and talking about life and things, those are some of the moments that I take with me."

Halloween Ends is in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday.