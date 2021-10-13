Watch Kyle Richards 'Face a Lot of Fears' in Video from Halloween Kills Set

Kyle Richards is reprising her role as Lindsey in the Halloween franchise over four decades after she first starred in the 1978 original

Kyle Richards is returning to Halloween decades after she starred in the 1978 original.

The actress and reality star, 52, reprises her role as Lindsey in Halloween Kills, the newest film in the Halloween franchise that follows the 2018 Halloween reboot. While she was just eight years old in the first Halloween film, Richards is returning as an adult version of Lindsey Wallace in Halloween Kills.

In a new featurette — exclusive to PEOPLE — Richards' costar Jamie Lee Curtis says bringing back the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for the latest Halloween film was a no-brainer.

"You couldn't not have Kyle Richards play Lindsey again," Curtis, 62, says.

Richards jokes, "Here I am, Lindsey, coming to haunt you!"

In the original Halloween, Curtis starred as Laurie Strode, a high school babysitter and legendary final girl who helps save Lindsey from Michael Meyers, the masked killer on the loose in Haddonfield.

While Lindsey was featured in multiple Halloween films over the years, Halloween Kills marks the first time Richards is returning to the role she helped originate.

"When I was eight years old, I asked my best friend to the premiere," she recalls in the featurette. "I think her mom thought it was like a trick-or-treating movie, cute, ha! And we were terrified."

Richards described her return to the Halloween universe as "surreal," and added that she had to "face a lot of fears" while filming Halloween Kills. Still, she's not letting Michael be one of them. "Now 41 years later, this is our town. He's not coming back to terrorize us," she says. "We are gonna get him first."

In one scene, Richards has to flee Michael and jumps into a swamp to escape the killer — but before she could film the bit, Richards says the swamp had to be checked for alligators first.

"I see these three men with flashlights looking for gators. And I'm like, 'What? Did you say alligators?' Then I heard a big splash," she says in the featurette. "It was a bullfrog. It's all good, everybody, we're good!"

Curtis, who has starred in eight Halloween films, applauded Richards' performance in Halloween Kills in 2019, saying her costar is "absolutely fantastic and so beautiful" in the film.

"Emotionally, physically, environmentally, and she just completely left that other life and just came and shot for three, four weeks and was amazing," Curtis added. "People are going to be bonkers about her."

Along with Richards, Halloween Kills also features two other familiar faces from the franchise: Charles Cyphers as Sheriff Leigh Brackett and Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, Dr. Sam Loomis' assistant.