Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Returning to Her Halloween Roots

After going toe-to-toe with the likes of Lisa Vanderpump, Brandi Glanville, and Camille Grammer, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards probably won’t even break a sweat facing off against Michael Myers again.

The actress and reality star, who appeared in the original Halloween movie as Lindsey Wallace, one of the children babysat by Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, is set to reprise her role in Halloween Kills, Entertainment Weekly confirmed.

Richards joins Anthony Michael Hall, who was recently announced as the new Tommy Doyle, another character Strode watched over in the 1978 film.

Halloween Kills will come as a direct sequel to 2018’s Halloween, which continued the story of the original Halloween 30 years later.

While few plot details have been released, it’s confirmed that Strode will be back in Halloween Kills, making a reunion between her, Doyle, and Wallace possible.

Written by David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems, with Green set to direct, Halloween Kills will be the second film in a trilogy, followed by Halloween Ends, coming in October 2021. The Universal Pictures film is being made in collaboration with Blumhouse, Trancas International Films, and Miramax.

Halloween Kills is slated to hit theaters Oct. 16, 2020.