Kyle Richards, who starred in 1978's Halloween and reprised her role in this year's Halloween Kills, said she is "so excited and grateful" to be included in the next sequel

Kyle Richards Back for Halloween Ends Sequel After Positive Reception of Her Return to Franchise

Back by popular demand!

Kyle Richards is returning for the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends to reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace, a spokesperson for Blumhouse Productions, which produces the films, confirmed to PEOPLE. Richards, 52, is coming back thanks to positive reactions from fans for her work in Halloween Kills, which hit theaters and Peacock+ this past October.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Variety was first to report the news. The final installment in the rebooted trilogy is expected to hit theaters in October 2022.

"So excited & grateful to be teaming up again with @curtisleejamie @itsjasonblum @blumhouse #davidgordongreen for #halloweenends," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram Tuesday, sharing the news.

More than 40 years ago, Richards was a child actor in the original 1978 John Carpenter–directed Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode was babysitting her character Lindsey and a boy named Tommy when Michael Myers began terrorizing the town in the horror classic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Richards told Variety, "When my character didn't die [in Halloween Kills], I was like, 'Uhh, hello!' The last movie, I saw Jamie on the set, but we didn't have stuff together. So I'm really hoping that there is more stuff together. I can't talk about any storylines, but all I can say is that we start filming in January, and I'm so excited to return with Jamie Lee Curtis and [director] David Gordon Green."

She told PEOPLE in October that she is "happy" to be back acting again.

"It really is my first love and I am enjoying it so much," she said about acting. "I felt so comfortable the entire time and working with David Gordon Green. He's such an incredible director and generous and open-minded and no ego. So he really made it easy for me and I loved it. I'm happy to keep doing it. ... I'm just happy to be doing movies again."