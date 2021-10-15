Kyle Richards Calls Acting Her 'First Love': 'I'm Happy to Be Doing Movies Again'

Kyle Richards is eager to act more after rekindling her love for it while making Halloween Kills.

In the horror sequel (out now in theaters and on Peacock+), the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, reprises her role as Lindsey over four decades after she first starred in the 1978 original.

"It really is my first love and I am enjoying it so much," Richards tells PEOPLE about returning to acting after years as a reality TV star. "I felt so comfortable the entire time and working with [director] David Gordon Green. He's such an incredible director and generous and open-minded and no ego. So he really made it easy for me and I loved it. I'm happy to keep doing it."

Kyle Richards Halloween Kills Kyle Richards in 'Halloween Kills' | Credit: Universal Pictures

In the original Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis starred as Laurie Strode, a high school babysitter and legendary final girl who helps save Lindsey from Michael Meyers, the masked killer on the loose in Haddonfield.

While Lindsey was featured in multiple Halloween films over the years, Halloween Kills marks the first time Richards is returning to the role she helped originate.

Richards' acting comeback continues with Peacock's upcoming original film, titled The Real Housewives of the North Pole. She'll star in the project alongside Breaking Bad alum Betsy Brandt.

"I just did a Christmas movie that's coming out," Richards teases to PEOPLE. "So, I'm just happy to be doing movies again!"

Kyle Richards Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In the upcoming film, Richards and Brandt, 48, star as Trish and Diana, a.k.a. the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont.

"The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish and Diana, have won the Best Holiday House decorating competition every year for the past nine years," a description from Peacock reads. "But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose titled, Real Housewives of the North Pole."