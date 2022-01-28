West Side Story's Kyle Allen Replaces Noah Centineo as He-Man in Masters of the Universe Movie

Noah Centineo previously discussed playing He-Man in the film, which now stars Kyle Allen and will be released on Netflix

By the power of Grayskull, there's a new He-Man in the universe.

Mattel and Netflix announced Friday that Kyle Allen — who recently appeared as Balkan in West Side Story — will be portraying the beloved character in their upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe movie.

The film is based on the popular Mattel toy figures that spurned the '80s cartoon show He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The kids' show also spawned the live-action 1987 film Masters of the Universe starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

The story in the new film will follow "an orphan named Adam" who "discovers he is a prince destined to be the savior of a faraway land and must quickly learn of his power and the importance of saving his true home from an evil force," a press release says.

Allen's casting comes almost three years after Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo said he would play He-Man in the remake, when it was a Mattel/Sony project.

While he remained tight-lipped on the film's details, Centineo did say he'd been busy practicing He-Man's "I have the power!" battle cry: "I've been screaming it until my voice is vocally fried, man."

Masters of the Universe is set to begin production this summer. It will be directed by brothers Aaron and Adam Nee (Band of Robbers, The Lost City), who will also co-write the script alongside Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Wonder Woman 1984 scribe David Callaham.

"With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia," Mattel Films executive producer Robbie Brenne says in the release. "We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can't wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga."

News of the film comes after Netflix released two new animated He-Man series — Masters of the Universe: Revelation and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — last year.