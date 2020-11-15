Kurt Russell Recalls Putting His 'Worst Foot Forward' When He Met Goldie Hawn

Kurt Russell didn't want Goldie Hawn to have any expectations before getting into a relationship with him.

While sitting down in a conversation with Tracy Smith for CBS Sunday Morning, the longtime couple recalled the beginnings of their iconic romance, which started when they reconnected on the set of Swing Shift.

"When I met Goldie, I was at a time in my life where I was definitely gonna put my worst foot forward when it came to any kind of relationship," Russell, 69, admitted. "I put my worst foot forward, and if you can handle that, then maybe there’s a chance of some reality there of us being together."

However, Hawn, 74, disagrees. "I would say if you had done that with me, I wouldn’t be with you today," she said with a laugh.

Image zoom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Sighting at the Carlyle Hotel - July 28, 1983 | Credit: Ron Galella/WireImage

But Russell insisted, explaining to Smith that he was "horribly hungover" the first time he met Hawn. "That’s not a good foot forward," he said, to which Hawn replied, "But you were fun."

"Well, I didn’t try to put my best foot forward because it's a hard thing to hold that up," Russell added. "Once you’ve done that, now you’ve established something and you’ve set a bar that you can’t stay with."

The couple also touched on the "secret" to their long-lasting relationship, having recently celebrated 37 years together.

"There's no secret," they both told Smith, before Hawn added, "For me, anyway, and it’s that you both want to be together. I mean, you’ve got to want to be together."

"You can actually surivive a relationhip in a way that when you get older you think, 'I'm so glad I got through whatever period that was,'" she continued. "Because relationships go through periods, sometimes really hard times. But there's nothing sweeter than having a family. That is worth everything."

In the cover story, Hawn, again, insisted that the key to any successful relationship is "not about what you do, it’s how you do it."