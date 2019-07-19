Kurt Russell Says Starring in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Brought Him Back to His Youth

Kurt Russell says that his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was like a flashback to his younger years.

“It reminded me of me and my dad and my friends in the late ’60s and early ’70s. I grew up in that world,” Russell told Cigar Aficionado in a new interview.

While this role may be smaller than others he’s played in the past, Russell, 68, was able to work with director Quentin Tarantino again on this film. Russell plays the role of a stunt coordinator in the film with Leonardo DiCaprio as a Hollywood actor and Brad Pitt as his stunt double.

“I worked with so many stunt coordinators when I was a kid that I had dealer’s choice about who to base him on,” Russell said of his role.

Image zoom Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images

For DiCaprio, 44, and Pitt, 55, this was the first time they shared the screen together, and DiCaprio said that he would “of course” love to work with Pitt on other projects in the future.

Brad Pitt was also thrilled to work with the the star, despite talk about conflict arising due to both of their levels of fame, said the film was very pleasant to work on.

“You don’t have to carry the whole thing. You’ve got these other great people who are the best of the best and are going to help carry that load. It’s actually a relief,” Pitt said in an earlier interview.

“I had a great laugh with him,” Pitt told reporters at the Cannes Film Festival of DiCaprio. “It’s that thing knowing you have the best of the best on the opposite side of the table holding up the scene with you. There is a great relief in that.”

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood is available in theaters July 26.