Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Have a 'Tremendous Amount of Love' in The Christmas Chronicles 2

When Kurt Russell returns to his role as Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles 2, he’ll be in very special company.

Russell, 68, will be joined by his partner of over 35 years, Goldie Hawn, 74, who is playing Mrs. Claus in the Netflix sequel directed by Chris Columbus, the mastermind behind Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Mrs. Doubtfire, Home Alone and Stepmom.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Columbus says filming with the two stars brought “a lot of laughter” to the set.

“There’s a tremendous amount of respect there and a tremendous amount of love and trust, partially because they’ve been together for so long,” he says. “They just get along beautifully.”

Image zoom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in the first image for The Christmas Chronicles 2 Netflix

He continues, “There’s a lot of laughter and it’s just a really, really fun set.”

Hawn made a cameo in the first installment at the very end. She’s not the only family connection to the original movie. The couple’s son Oliver Hudson played the late father to the film’s two lead child characters — Teddy (Judah Lewis) and Kate (Big Little Lies‘ Darby Camp). The family comedy followed Russell’s Santa Claus as he tries to save the spirit of Christmas with two kids mourning the loss of their father.

Columbus couldn’t divulge whether more members of Russell and Hawn’s sprawling family would make cameo’s in the upcoming sequel but teases, “You never know.”

The Christmas Chronicles 2 streams on Netflix in 2020.