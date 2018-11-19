All in the Family! Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Celebrate Film Premiere with Kids and Grandkids

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have plenty of reasons to be thankful this holiday season.

The longtime couple hit the red carpet for Russell’s new Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles along with most of their brood: Oliver Hudson (from Hawn’s marriage to Bill Hudson) and his wife Erinn Bartlett as well as their son Wyatt Russell and his girlfriend Meredith Hagner. The group was also joined by Oliver and Erinn’s three kids: sons Wilder Brooks, 11, and Bodhi Hawn, 8, and daughter Rio, 5.

Noticeably missing were Kate Hudson and her little ones: sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham Hawn, 7, and 7-week-old daughter Rani Rose. But little Rani wasn’t far form grandpa Russell’s mind as he told PEOPLE about looking forward to spending the holiday with the new arrival.

“She is the sixth grandchildren, Kate’s first daughter,” Russell, 67, told PEOPLE at the premiere. “And along with the other five now, it is obviously a fantastic addition, and it will be fun just to watch her little eyes looking at the lights on the Christmas tree and taking it all in for the first time.”

The actor also opened up about their family traditions during the holidays and revealed that they all look forward to Christmas every year. The family typically heads to Aspen, Colorado where the whole clan enjoys a wintery time.

“Christmas is huge in our family, it’s just something that is really a big deal to us,” Russell said. “Santa is the centerpiece of Christmas, it is the one time of the year that we are all able to get together for a good, long period of time, and have all of the things that all families have.”

He continued, “We have great joy, great tears, meltdowns, arguments, great laughter. It is a wonderful period of time, and we happen to be lucky enough where we are in a great setting in Colorado, and it is beautiful place to be.”

The Christmas Chronicles, in which Russell plays Santa Claus, begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 22.