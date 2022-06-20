Kurt Russell Cries at Kate Hudson's Father's Day Throwback Pic: 'Luckiest Father in the World'

Kate Hudson's Father's Day message to Kurt Russell touched his heart in a big way.

The actress, 43, paid tribute to her "Pa" in a sweet Instagram post over the weekend, sharing a throwback photo of the two embracing while lounging together in bed.

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day💫," Kate wrote.

Her mother Goldie Hawn — who has been with Russell, 71, for almost 40 years — wrote in a comment, "Honey this picture speaks volumes ❤️❤️❤️."

Shortly after, Hawn, 76, said in a follow-up comment, "Honey I showed this to daddy. Here's his message … 'Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father's Day present. I've never seen it before.' "

"Wow … it's a killer. Lotta water under the bridge … it's kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes," Russell continued, according to Hawn. "Thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa."

Among the famous family's celebrity friends who chimed in with sweet comments were Liv Tyler, Rachel Zoe and Drew Barrymore, who wrote, "@katehudson wow this one almost hurts its so sweet."

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love this so much," said Zoe, 50, while Tyler, 44, left her own string of heart emojis.

Hawn shared her own tribute to her longtime love on Instagram Sunday, posting a photo of herself and Russell sharing a smooch.

She wrote, "How can I explain the gratitude and love I feel for the greatest father who has given us all so much in this life 💕💋"

Hawn had Kate and her brother, Oliver Hudson, with ex Bill Hudson. Hawn and Russell are also parents to son Wyatt Russell.