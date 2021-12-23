Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were spotted in Aspen, Colorado, shopping while wearing similar western styles

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Twin in Cowboy Hats While in Aspen

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were matching in style while in Aspen, Colorado this week.

The longtime couple each rocked cowboy hats while spotted shopping on Tuesday in the trendy city. Hawn, 76, wore a black hat with a brown band, which she paired with a bright raspberry winter coat, dark purple leggings and tall boots.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Russell, 70, wore a white western-style hat with a black band, plus a wintry patterned sweater, blue jeans and a pair of sneakers. Both he and Hawn were photographed carrying shopping bags ahead of Christmas.

Hawn was spotted out in Aspen this week with her son, Oliver Hudson, 45. The First Wives Club star was seen walking arm-in-arm with Hudson, who was joined by his wife, Erinn Bartlett.

Goldie Hawn Credit: BACKGRID

The Aspen trip is a family affair for Hawn and Russell, who were also joined by daughter Kate Hudson, 42, who was spotted in Aspen with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, per Hollywood Life.

Kate posted a photo of herself and her three-year-old daughter, Rani, on Instagram after she landed in Colorado Monday, captioning the post, "The birdies have landed 🛬 ❄️ #coloradogirlies #xmastime."

Hawn and Russell never married but raised their family together. They share son Wyatt Russell, 35, and children from previous marriages: Russell's son Boston, plus Hawn's children, Kate and Oliver.

Kurt Russell Credit: BACKGRID

Russell told PEOPLE last year, "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have. I don't know. 40 years isn't enough to finally say, 'Well I guess...' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Hawn added, "It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together."