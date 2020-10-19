Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Race to Save the Holidays in Netflix's Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return as Santa and Mrs. Claus in the follow-up to the hit 2018 Netflix movie

Santa and Mrs. Claus are back!

Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn reprise their roles in the upcoming Christmas Chronicles 2, the follow-up to the hit 2018 Netflix movie that surprised viewers with the revelation of Hawn's role at the end. The original followed as Russell's Santa crash lands on Earth and needs help from brother-sister duo Teddy (Judah Lewis) and Kate (Big Little Lies' Darby Camp), who startled him after they hid in his sled.

In a newly released trailer for the sequel, which hits Netflix on November 25, Kate is once again at the center of the story — and this time she's going to the North Pole!

The trailer starts with Russell's Santa explaining how the North Pole is "hallowed ground" before he spots Kate and her mom's boyfriend's son Jack (Jahzir Bruno) in the snow. The two must team up with Santa and Mrs. Claus to save Christmas after the ancient stone protecting Santa's Village is stolen, threatening the magic that keeps the Christmas spirit going.

"Sometimes I think you actually enjoy these little dangerous escapades," Hawn's Mrs. Claus tells Russell's Santa near the end of the action-packed trailer, with Santa stammering before begrudgingly admitting it's true.

Image zoom Joe Lederer/Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles 2 will not be the first time Hawn and Russell, who have been together for 37 years, have acted together, having co-starred in the hit 1987 romantic-comedy, Overboard.

While working on the upcoming Christmas movie, director Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Mrs. Doubtfire, Home Alone) said two stars brought “a lot of laughter” to the set.

“There’s a tremendous amount of respect there and a tremendous amount of love and trust, partially because they’ve been together for so long,” he told PEOPLE last year. “They just get along beautifully.”