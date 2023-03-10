Kurt Russell Says He, Goldie Hawn 'Constantly Got Asked' Why Never Married: 'Why Does Anybody Care?'

"We'd asked our kids if they cared about it. They didn't. We didn't," the actor said

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 10, 2023 01:08 PM
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's bond is still going strong — married or not!

The longtime couple, who celebrate four decades together this year, recent spoke with Variety about their enduring love and why they haven't prioritized tying the knot.

"We constantly got asked, 'When are you going to get married? Why aren't you married?' Russell, 71, recalled of a time in the late '80s when they'd been together for a few years already. "And we were like, 'Why does anybody care about that?' "

"We'd asked our kids if they cared about it. They didn't. We didn't," he explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kurt Russell and actress Goldie Hawn on July 23, 1983 leave the Carlyle Hotel for a night out in New York City
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn in 1983. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Despite never marrying, Hawn, 77, and Russell are one of the longest-standing couples in Hollywood and have been together since 1983. And while they've built a life together over the last 40 years, the couple insists there's no big secret to their lasting love.

"You've just got to want to be together," Hawn told PEOPLE in a December 2020 cover story. "I don't think there's any way other than do it."

"For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have," said Russell. "I don't know. Forty years isn't enough to finally say, 'Well I guess.... ' "

"It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together," Hawn agreed. "And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

RELATED VIDEO: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn on Making Their Love Last

Over the years, the pair have shared the screen together (perhaps most notably in 1987's Overboard), blended their families, welcomed son Wyatt Russell and became grandparents of seven.

Now the Snatched actress and Hateful Eight actor are still going strong and continue to declare their love and appreciation for each other.

"No, we never got married, but one thing that continues to grow is our love," Hawn wrote in a birthday tribute to Russell on Instagram in 2021.

She added, "You're a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can't imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell."

"You're the catch. And you're all mine," Hawn concluded.

Related Articles
Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Share a Close Laugh on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend WCRF's "An Unforgettable Evening" at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Relationship Timeline
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClO1DlnPfK_/?hl=en. Kate Hudson/Instagram
Goldie Hawn Shares the Advice She Gives Her Seven Grandchildren: 'Stay Compassionate'
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn Explains Why She Didn't Watch or Attend Oscars the Year She Won: 'I Regret It'
jessica alba
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Step Out for Some Holiday Shopping in Aspen
Kate Hudson attends the "Puñales Por La Espalda: El Misterio De Glass Onion" premiere
Kate Hudson Says She Doesn't 'Really Care' About 'the Nepotism Thing': 'We're a Storytelling Family'
Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy attend Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids hosted by Goldie Hawn
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Sweetest Photos with Their Grandchildren
Kate Hudson and her kids
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Kate Hudson Combat Boots
Kate Hudson Sips Snow-Chilled Champagne on New Year's Eve: 'Many Blessings'
Oliver Hudson (R) and Goldie Hawn
Oliver Hudson Shares Hilarious Clip of Mom Goldie Hawn's Trampoline Workout — to Dua Lipa!
Kate Hudson attends a drinks reception for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Downsizing' screening and Opening Ceremony during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy
Who Is Matt Damon's Wife? All About Luciana Barroso
Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dress as Royalty for Granddaughter Rani Rose's 4th Birthday
betty white, allen ludden
Betty White and Allen Ludden's Relationship Timeline
Kurt Russell sighted with Goldie Hawn for a walk at the promenade of Skiathos Island. Goldie Hawn was dressed in white. Before they have breakfast at Golden Cafe in Skiathos town.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation
Kate Hudson Called Tom Cruise to Ask Skydiving Advice
Kate Hudson Called Tom Cruise for Skydiving Advice — and He 'Was So All About It'