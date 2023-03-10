Kurt Russell Says He, Goldie Hawn 'Constantly Got Asked' Why Never Married: 'Why Does Anybody Care?'

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's bond is still going strong — married or not!

The longtime couple, who celebrate four decades together this year, recent spoke with Variety about their enduring love and why they haven't prioritized tying the knot.

"We constantly got asked, 'When are you going to get married? Why aren't you married?' Russell, 71, recalled of a time in the late '80s when they'd been together for a few years already. "And we were like, 'Why does anybody care about that?' "

"We'd asked our kids if they cared about it. They didn't. We didn't," he explained.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn in 1983. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Despite never marrying, Hawn, 77, and Russell are one of the longest-standing couples in Hollywood and have been together since 1983. And while they've built a life together over the last 40 years, the couple insists there's no big secret to their lasting love.

"You've just got to want to be together," Hawn told PEOPLE in a December 2020 cover story. "I don't think there's any way other than do it."

"For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have," said Russell. "I don't know. Forty years isn't enough to finally say, 'Well I guess.... ' "

"It's not about the marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together," Hawn agreed. "And that's a big one because if you want it, you can have it. You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is really a nice feeling."

Over the years, the pair have shared the screen together (perhaps most notably in 1987's Overboard), blended their families, welcomed son Wyatt Russell and became grandparents of seven.

Now the Snatched actress and Hateful Eight actor are still going strong and continue to declare their love and appreciation for each other.

"No, we never got married, but one thing that continues to grow is our love," Hawn wrote in a birthday tribute to Russell on Instagram in 2021.

She added, "You're a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can't imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell."

"You're the catch. And you're all mine," Hawn concluded.