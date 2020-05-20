The Lovebirds star on how his intense Marvel workouts are "tethering [him] to sanity" while staying safe at home

Kumail Nanjiani Is Still Ripped Thanks to Quarantine Workouts: 'People Are Annoyed' He's Kept it Up

Like most of us in COVID-19 quarantine, Kumail Nanjiani has been doing his best to stay both physically and emotionally healthy.

In addition to spending quality time with his wife Emily V. Gordon and their cat Bagel, Nanjiani has been keeping up with the intense workouts he put himself through last year training for his Marvel movie debut in The Eternals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel like it's the only thing tethering me to sanity," Nanjiani, 42, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. "Part of the challenge for me [in quarantine] has been, 'What are the things I can look forward to every day?' Working out is one of them, breakfast is one of them, writing, weekends."

Image zoom Kumail Nanjiani Mark Upson/ Instagram

Image zoom Kumail Nanjiani showed off his fit physique on the April cover of Men's Health Emily Shur for Men’s Health

The former Silicon Valley star says, at the risk of sounding like "an Instagram fitness person," his workout regimen is a big part of his current well-being -- not to mention the fact that he is, well, ripped.

"I think people are annoyed that I'm keeping up with it," he says with a smile. "They're like, 'You're not going to be funny anymore.' I'm like, 'Yeah, but I'm probably a little bit happier.'"

For much more on Kumail Nanjiani and his life now, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday

The actor, who next stars in the Netflix comedy The Lovebirds with Insecure's Issa Rae (available to stream May 22), hopes that annoyances aside, people might see his transformation and use it as their own motivation -- which is part of the reason Nanjiani first posted that now infamous shirtless selfie to Instagram in the first place.

Image zoom Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in The Lovebirds Skip Bolen/Paramount

"It really, really helps me with anxiety, self-confidence, focus," he says. "It's really become an essential part of my life. And it sort of shows is that it's possible to do it."

"It's a lot of work," adds Nanjiani. "And I said this in my first Instagram post, I was set up in a way nobody's going to be set up. I had a year, I had the best trainers in the world. I could really focus on this as my job."

So what can he do now that he couldn't before?

"I find myself being stronger in weird little ways," he says. "I can do more sit ups and lift more weight than I ever could, but to be honest, my life is not that physical. Is it slightly easier to open jars? Yeah. But I haven't really put it to the test. I haven't lifted tires or cut down a tree or anything."