Kumail Nanjiani Says He Has 'No Idea' if 'Eternals' Sequel Is on the Way

The actor, 44, shared that he is "completely in the dark" when it comes to the future of his character Kingo in the MCU

By
Published on November 7, 2022 01:31 PM
Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) in Marvel Studios' ETERNALS
Photo: Sophie Mutevelian/Marvel Studios

If you're looking for updates on an Eternals sequel, Kumail Nanjiani isn't the guy to ask.

The actor, 44, told Collider in an interview over the weekend that he's "completely in the dark" when it comes to if his character of Kingo will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

"I have no idea what's going on. Truly no idea what's going on," Nanjiani said. "I genuinely don't know when or if Kingo is coming back to the MCU. I really have no idea."

Kumail Nanjiani
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Still, the actor shared that he's "really excited about the direction" the MCU is going in with "new people they've cast," pointing out that he just got a glimpse of Wakanda Forever. The Black Panther sequel, starring franchise newcomers in Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne and Michaela Coel, will hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 11.

"I've never seen a blockbuster like that, that's so complicated and tragic, in so many different ways, but also really fun and funny and thrilling," he added. "So, I think they're really stretching and doing some great stuff right now. I'd love to come back and do stuff, but I genuinely have no idea."

Eternals initially arrived in theaters last November, and featured cast members in Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. It followed a group of super heroes secretly living on Earth and joining forces to fight the Deviants and keep humans safe from evil.

Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Director Chloe Zhao, Lia McHugh, Richard Madden, <a href="https://people.com/tag/angelina-jolie/" data-inlink="true">Angelina Jolie</a>, Lauren Ridloff and Don Lee of Marvel Studios' 'The Eternals' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California
Eternals cast. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Earlier this year, director Chloé Zhao opened up to Empire magazine about audiences' mixed reactions to the film, and said the timing of the release may have had an impact. "Eternals was planned to be released soon after [2019's Avengers] Endgame, and not at a time when everyone is having an existential crisis. The film itself is about existential crisis, both for humanity and God. So I think we definitely felt it was coming," she said.

"In this case, we truly stepped out of the box that I think the world put us in, and met in the middle because of our shared interests," Zhao continued. "And by truly doing that, it made a lot of people uncomfortable on both sides."

Keoghan is also unsure on the future of the franchise, telling UPROXX last month that he thought Nanjiani had the info about a follow-up movie, and has been texting his costars to learn more. "Kumail is always the one I'm texting. I'm like, "Yo, have you heard anything on Eternals 2?" Kumail knows everything," Keoghan, who plays Druig in the film, shared. "You know what I mean? He loves comic books. The comic world... Well, I'm always texting him like about San Diego Comic-Con. I'm like, "Hey, are we going to San Diego for Eternals?" but I'd love to see where it goes. I really would.

But one man may know the answer. Patton Oswalt, whose voice you may have heard in the film's end-credit scene alongside Harry Styles, spilled some information back in August, which may or may not have been true.

"They have announced there's going to be an Eternals sequel," he said during a TODAY interview. "Chloé Zhao is going to direct it, so hopefully there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip."

A sequel for the film has yet to be announced, although Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did unveil plans for Phase Five and Phase Six at San Diego Comic Con in July, dubbing it the "Multiverse Saga." Announced along with a few other films was Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is still in early development and set to be released on May 2, 2025. A year later, Avengers: Secret Wars will conclude Phase Six.

