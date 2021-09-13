Kumail Nanjiani Says Costar Angelina Jolie 'Always Hung Out' on Eternals Set

Kumail Nanjiani recently told Entertainment Tonight that he "learned so much" from Eternals costars Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek

Kumail Nanjiani is dishing on what it was like to be on set with Angelina Jolie for their upcoming movie, Eternals.

The Marvel film, hitting theaters Nov. 5, follows the story of a group of near-immortal superheroes, known as Eternals, who live on Earth and shape its history and civilizations. While filming the highly-anticipated movie, Nanjiani, 43, said Jolie, 46, was "always" on set.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Angie, she would not go back to her trailer. She always hung out on set. She was always with everyone," he told Entertainment Tonight at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week party. "So I realized what you do on camera is only part of the job."

He added that he "learned so much" from Jolie, as well as their other costar Salma Hayek.

Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Director Chloe Zhao, Lia McHugh, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Lauren Ridloff and Don Lee of Marvel Studios' 'The Eternals' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California Eternals cast | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"Salma was the one who would always have dinners and people over," Nanjiani said. "They are amazing. I have learned so much from watching both of them. Just how to be a pro, you know? I was so impressed. They are always on time, they know all the words, they are very thoughtful about how they work and they really wanted to create a family."

He continued, "So much of it is how you are with people. You create a community, you create a family, you create a group. And both of them, they go on camera, they are movie stars. They are fantastic in the movie."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Eternals was helmed by Nomadland director and Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. In addition to Jolie, Hayek, and Nanjiani, the star-studded film features Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Ma Dong-seok, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry and Barry Keoghan.

"I am so, so pumped," Nanjiani told ET of the film. "I am so excited. The movie is absolutely amazing. The movie is so, so good. I can't wait for everybody to see it. The scale of it, it is so big, it is so epic. It spans thousands of years, it is all over the world, like truly, it is a global movie. It is very international. We go all over the world, so it's really like the scale of it. It is one of the biggest movies I have ever seen."

"I really want to be a superhero in a Marvel movie, and then I was like, 'How do I do it?'" he added. "And then I just got very lucky."