Kumail Nanjiani Jokes He's 'Less Funny' After Bulking Up: 'I Do Talk About Working Out a Lot'

Kumail Nanjiani wants people to lower their expectations when they meet him now.

The Big Sick actor recently underwent a stunning transformation when he started training for his upcoming role in Marvel’s The Eternals alongside a star-studded cast. But Nanjiani revealed on Conan O’Brien’s late night show that his new bulked-up frame — abs and biceps and all — has cost him in other ways.

“People expect me to be different, and I’m really not,” he said on Tuesday’s Conan. “I’m slightly less interesting because I do talk about working out a lot. And I’m slightly less funny. Other than that, same guy.”

But even though his new physique is visually impressive, Nanjiani joked that it’s actually pretty useless.

“These muscles are decorative,” he said. “They don’t do anything. They really don’t. [My wife] Emily [V. Gordon] will be like, ‘Can you open this jar for me?’ And I’m like, ‘Probably not.'”

The Silicon Valley star showed off his transformation with two “thirsty” shirtless photos on Instagram last month.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani wrote on the post. “I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked.”

Image zoom Kumail Nanjiani Mark Upson/ Instagram

The actor immediately emphasized, though, that his ripped body would not have been possible without movie star money.

“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he said. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”

Nanjiani thanked all five of the trainers that helped him on his journey, along with the catering company that provided him with “delicious and healthy meals,” and his writing partner and wife, Emily V. Gordon.

“The biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year,” he said. “I promise I’ll be interesting again someday.”

Gordon commented: “Worth it.”

The Eternals opens Nov. 6.