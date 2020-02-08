Kumail Nanjiani's Dad Proudly Owns a Pair of Socks with the Actor's Shirtless Photo on Them

Kumail Nanjiani’s dad is one proud parent!

On Saturday, the actor, who recently got ripped while preparing for his role in Marvel’s The Eternals, revealed that his father actually got a special memento to commemorate his son’s toned physique.

“Visiting the parents. My dad has these socks,” Nanjiani, 41, wrote on social media alongside a photo of a pair of custom socks that were printed with a portrait of his shirtless body.

Taking things one step further, one sock even read: “I am his dad.”

Nanjiani, who previously revealed that he was a little “freaked out“ about how his family would handle his shirtless pictures, explained that they may have actually taken his transformation a bit too well.

“My brother said, ‘Dad has already sent your naked pics to both family WhatsApp groups,‘ ” Nanjiani said last month during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And then it got in newspapers in Pakistan, so I had all my Aunts texting me pictures of myself like, ‘So proud of you, son.’ ”

The Big Sick star added, “It’s weird to have your aunts sending you naked pictures of yourself.”

The Silicon Valley actor debuted his transformation last year, posting two “thirsty” shirtless photos as he explained that he “worked way too hard for way too long” not to show off.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani wrote on the post, before adding a joking shout to his writing partner and wife, Emily V. Gordon.

“The biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year,” he said. “I promise I’ll be interesting again someday.”

In addition to giving up carbs and refined sugar, Nanjiani elaborated on how his toned frame has come at a cost to his social skills.

“People expect me to be different, and I’m really not,” he recently said on Conan O’Brien’s late night talk show. “I’m slightly less interesting because I do talk about working out a lot. And I’m slightly less funny. Other than that, same guy.”

Nanjiani went on to joke that while his muscles look impressive, in reality, they’re just “decorative.”

“They don’t do anything. They really don’t. Emily will be like, ‘Can you open this jar for me?’ And I’m like, ‘Probably not,’ ” he quipped.

The Eternals hits theaters on Nov. 6.