Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Comedy The Lovebirds Sets Netflix Premiere Date

The Lovebirds is flying to Netflix.

The comedy from Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani will officially premiere on the streaming platform later next month on May 22.

The film was originally set to hit theaters on April 3 through Paramount Pictures, but the current coronavirus pandemic prompted the studio to move the film to Netflix in lieu of a traditional theatrical release.

Netflix released a trailer to mark the announcement (above), as well as a cute and comical promotional video on Twitter between Nanjiani and Rae announcing that their film will be streaming on the platform next month.

The Lovebirds finds Nanjiani teaming back up with The Big Sick director Michael Showalter in this murder mystery-meets-romantic comedy.

He and Rae play a couple who experience a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally trapped in a criminal case after a man commits murder and then implicates them.

The comedy also stars Paul Sparks (House of Cards), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Kyle Bornheimer (Marriage Story).

The Lovebirds was originally slated to premiere at the Austin, Texas-based South by Southwest Film Festival before the event was cancelled.

Paramount has done deals with Netflix before in the past, notably after the Super Bowl in 2018 when The Cloverfield Paradox skipped a theatrical release and went straight to Netflix for a surprise debut.

Currently, many studios have opted to release its films on VOD services early as the current health crisis has forced movie theaters across the country to shut down.

As quarantine stay-at-home orders are still in place across the country, Paramount has moved other film releases in their slate to later dates as well. A Quiet Place Part II has shifted its release to Sept. 4 while Top Gun: Maverick is moving to Dec. 23.

