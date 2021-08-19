Krysten Ritter Plays a Diabolical Young Witch in Thrilling Trailer for Netflix Film Nightbooks

Ritter (Jessica Jones) stars as a witch who traps children in her NYC apartment in the upcoming Netflix film Nightbooks

By Alexia Fernández
August 19, 2021 11:02 AM
Krysten Ritter is playing a new kind of monster that goes bump in the night. 

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look at the upcoming Netflix film Nightbooks, Ritter stars as an evil young witch, Natacha, who imprisons children in her New York City apartment.

Nightbooks, which is based on the horror-fantasy children's book by J.A. White, follows Alex (Winslow Fegley), a boy obsessed with scary stories who finds himself the latest prisoner in Natacha's apartment. 

There he meets Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), who is also trapped there, and learns he must tell the witch a new scary story every night in order to stay alive. 

The film, directed by David Yarovesky (Brightburn, The Hive) and produced by horror master Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell), is set in the same vein as other popular children's horror-fantasy stories such as Goosebumps and Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Krysten Ritter in Nightbooks
| Credit: CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX
Winslow Fegley and Lidya Jewett in Nightbooks
| Credit: CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX

Nightbooks is Ritter's latest project for Netflix after she starred in the Marvel series Jessica Jones. She's also famous for Big Eyes and the TV sitcom Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23. Ritter is next set to star in the horror sci-fi series Girl in the Woods.

Krysten Ritter in Nightbooks
| Credit: CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX
Winslow Fegley and Lidya Jewett in Nightbooks
| Credit: CHRISTOS KALOHORIDIS/NETFLIX

Nightbooks releases globally on Netflix Sept. 15.

