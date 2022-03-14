"I am a mentor. I am also a mentee because I am learning from her as well," she said

Kristin Chenoweth Told Ariana Grande to 'Find Her Own Glinda' for Wicked Movie: 'We Talk About It'

Kristin Chenoweth can't wait to see Ariana Grande's take on the role she made famous.

The 28-year-old pop star was cast to play Glinda in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the musical Wicked opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Chenoweth and Idina Menzel originated those roles on Broadway when it debuted in October 2003, and the former is revealing the advice she gave Grande.

"I have known Grande since she was 10, so Ariana, I am very, very proud of you. She knows," Chenoweth, 53, told Entertainment Tonight during the Critics Choice Awards red carpet Sunday. "We talk every day and it's an honor and a pleasure to pass the wand and the crown to you."

She added, "I am a mentor. I am also a mentee because I am learning from her as well. ... I told her not to think about me. To find her own Glinda. We talk about it, and we talk about life a lot."

In November, Erivo, 35, shared a photo of a pink and green floral arrangement that Grande had sent her about their casting with a note that read: "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."

Grande also received flowers from her costar in Glinda and Elphaba's signature colors and a note that began with "pink goes good with green." Erivo wrote, "Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."

The musical is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, and tells the story of Elphaba's life prior to becoming known as the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (which was later adapted into the classic 1939 film starring Judy Garland).

During E!'s red carpet coverage at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards last month, Erivo shared how she and Grande are bonding while preparing for the production. Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights director Jon M. Chu is directing the Wicked movie.

"Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship because we know that it's a sisterhood and we want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another," she said. "So it's that, and Jon is amazing so we're just sort of waiting to start. We're ready to rehearse and get into it."