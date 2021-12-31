Kristin Chenoweth Rings in 2022 with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'New Year's Eve Mood'

Kristin Chenoweth is heading into 2022 with her love by her side!

On Friday, the 53-year-old actress shared a series of photographs on Instagram of herself and her fiancé, Josh Bryant, as they celebrated New Year's Eve.

"#NewYearsEve mood 🥰🖤🥂🍾 ," Chenoweth wrote alongside the photos, which see her and Bryant smiling and exchanging looks with one another on a couch.

"Have fun and be safe tonight!!" the actress added. "Can't wait to celebrate with everybody coming to our show in Vegas! 🎰."

Chenoweth and Bryant, who have been linked since August 2018, first met at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece in 2016, where Bryant's band Backroad Anthem was performing.

When the band was hired to play at Chenoweth's nephew's wedding in 2018, the soon-to-be couple met once again and started dating in August of that year, according to Vogue.

Earlier this year, Bryant popped the question to Chenoweth with a De Beers Forevermark by Rahaminov three-stone Halo ring on the rooftop of New York City's Rainbow Room. The happy couple enjoyed a celebratory dinner at Fresco by Scotto later that night.

"I've been the runaway bride," Chenoweth previously told PEOPLE. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar." Bryant added, "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"

Last month, the loving couple rang in the holiday season when the actress shared a photo of the pair standing in front of a Christmas tree together with a plethora of presents behind them.

Chenoweth looked festive as she dazzled in a sparkling red dress and silver booties while Bryant sported a black blazer and dark jeans.

"The best present I'll ever receive is getting to be his ❤️ Merry #ChristmasEve! 🎄," Chenoweth wrote at the time.