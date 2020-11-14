"He took a couple of walks on his own, as did I, because you just can't be with someone 24/7," Kristin Chenoweth tells PEOPLE

Kristin Chenoweth Reveals How She and Her Boyfriend 'Managed to Make It Work Somehow' During Quarantine

Like millions of couples around the word, Kristin Chenoweth and boyfriend Josh Bryant were forced to spend a lot of time together over these past few months due to the pandemic. And as Chenoweth tells PEOPLE, they made the most of it.

The couple, who've been linked since August 2018, got busy while quarantining for seven weeks in New York City, collaborating on several hilarious TikTok videos that went viral on Chenoweth's account, as well as a Tiger King musical parody, titled Little Pieces, which Bryant shot on Chenoweth's iPhone.

"We managed to stay creative and still have a good time," she tells PEOPLE, while promoting her partnership with Kellogg's crackers.

But the pair also made sure to spend some necessary time apart.

"He took a couple of walks on his own, as did I, because you just can't be with someone 24/7," Chenoweth, 52, says. "That's the truth. And yet we managed to make it work somehow."

She credits Bryant, a guitarist, for getting her up to speed on TikTok, where she's garnered over 1.6 million likes since joining the platform in March.

"My boyfriend is 14 years younger than me. Thus, I'm good at TikTok," she says laughing. "I didn't know what TikTok was, I didn't necessarily want to do TikTok. Now I love TikTok with his help."

Her TikTok page and her other social media accounts proved to be invaluable to the Wicked Broadway star during the pandemic, giving her the ability to connect with her fans.

"To be honest, it sounds like a total Soapdish or Death Becomes Her moment, but it was very helpful," Chenoweth says of interacting with her fans during the lockdown. "I have been a creature of the theater and on concert tours for so long that I am used to the immediate gratification of a live audience reaction. I didn't grow up in the generation of Instagram, but now I sort of love it because the immediacy of it. So not only have I learned a lot about social media for real, but I've come to appreciate it. It's the audience, so to speak. And until we can come back safe and strong, then that will remain the case."

Chenoweth is now back at work and busier than ever. On top of teaming with Kellogg’s Crackers for do-it-yourself holiday treat recipes, the Emmy and Tony winner has a new Apple TV comedy/music series (as yet unnamed) premiering soon, produced by Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels, and hosts the Food Network's new whimsical baking competition show, Candy Land.

"I think Candy Land was maybe one of the biggest surprises of my career," Chenoweth gushes. "I loved every second. I hope there's a season two, three, and four."