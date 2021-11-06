Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to Ariana Grande's Wicked Casting with Throwback Photo

Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in Broadway's Wicked, congratulated Ariana Grande on her casting as the witch in the upcoming movie adaptation

Kristin Chenoweth couldn't be happier!

Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda the Good Witch on Broadway, shared a black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Grande, 28, along with Grande's grandmother, Marjorie, after a performance of Wicked.

"I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande!" Chenoweth wrote in the caption. "The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side 💗💚 I love you!! 🧚‍♀️👑🪄 @wickedmovie @wicked_musical #wicked."

A second photo shared by Chenoweth showed a tweet written by Grande in 2011. "Loved seeing Wicked again…amazing production!" the pop star tweeted. "Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole."

On Thursday night, Chu (In the Heights, Crazy Rich Asians) revealed he had cast Grande and Erivo in his upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked.

"These two witches!!" Chu wrote alongside photos of Grande and Erivo finding out they'd been cast. "The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios 😭😭😭wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!"

In a post of her own, Erivo shared a photo of a pink and green floral arrangement that Grande had sent her with a note that read: "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."

Grande also received flowers from her costar in Glinda and Elphaba's signature colors and a note that began with "pink goes good with green."

"Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you," Erivo wrote. "I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."

Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Menzel, Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original cast members playing Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively.

The musical is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, and tells the story of Elphaba's life prior to becoming known as the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (which was later adapted into the classic 1939 film starring Judy Garland).

The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards, as well as a Grammy Award.