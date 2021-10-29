Kristin Chenoweth and her musician fiancé Josh Bryant have been dating since August 2018

Kristin Chenoweth Is Engaged to Josh Bryant: 'Now That I've Found Him, I Won't Let Him Go'

Kristin Chenoweth Gets Engaged at The Rainbow Room Followed by Dinner at Fresco By Scotto

Kristin Chenoweth is tying the knot!

The Broadway star, 53, is engaged to boyfriend Josh Bryant, PEOPLE can confirm. Bryant popped the question with a Rahaminov Forevermark three-stone Halo ring on the rooftop of New York City's Rainbow Room Wednesday evening. The happy couple enjoyed a celebratory dinner at Fresco by Scotto later that night.

"I've been the runaway bride," Chenoweth jokes. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Bryant adds, "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"

The couple dressed in their best for the engagement, with Bryant wearing a Collection Michael Strahan suit jacket as he got down on one knee. Chenoweth chose a black Balmain dress and matching Louboutins and later changed into a yellow Alex Perry look for dinner with her new fiancé.

Kristin Chenoweth Gets Engaged at The Rainbow Room Followed by Dinner at Fresco By Scotto Credit: Michael Simon

Chenoweth and Bryant, who have been linked since August 2018, first met at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece in 2016, where Bryant's band Backroad Anthem was performing. When the band was hired to play at Chenoweth's nephew's wedding in 2018, the soon-to-be couple met once again and started dating in August of that year, per Vogue.

Kristin Chenoweth Gets Engaged at The Rainbow Room Followed by Dinner at Fresco By Scotto Credit: Michael Simon

The Wicked star and her musician boyfriend only grew closer in 2020 while quarantining together in New York City at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, spending time bonding and creating TikTok videos.

"We managed to stay creative and still have a good time," Chenoweth previously told PEOPLE. "My boyfriend is 14 years younger than me. Thus, I'm good at TikTok," she says laughing. "I didn't know what TikTok was, I didn't necessarily want to do TikTok. Now I love TikTok with his help."

She later added, "He took a couple of walks on his own, as did I, because you just can't be with someone 24/7. That's the truth. And yet we managed to make it work somehow."

When Broadway re-opened in September, Chenoweth returned to the theater with Bryant by her side. Before the couple enjoyed a production of The Lion King, Chenoweth said on an August episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast hosted by Janine Rubenstein that her boyfriend had only seen "two Broadway shows in his life."

After attending a September Lion King show, Chenoweth told PEOPLE she and Bryant both cried while watching the performance.

"I kept telling Josh to get ready, but we both cried," she said. "I saw The Lion King when it first opened and it is still just as special."