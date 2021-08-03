"You know, I love my gays. I just don't want to marry one," Kristin Chenoweth recently joked, while recounting the time she went on a date with a gay man who admired her Louboutins

Kristin Chenoweth Says She Dated a Gay Man 'Only Once': 'He Recognized My Louboutins'

Kristin Chenoweth has long been a devout ally to the LGBTQ community.

The Emmy Award winner, 53, recently admitted that she dated a gay man "only once," and they shared a love of footwear. "He recognized my Louboutins," she told Los Angeles Magazine.

"When you're dating a man and he knows the brand of your shoes, immediately break up with him and become best friends," Chenoweth advised. "You know, I love my gays. I just don't want to marry one. That's all."

She broached the topic while discussing her new Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon!, about a couple (played by Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key) who stumbles into the world of a 1940s musical, where they're stuck until they find their true love. The Broadway veteran plays the holier-than-thou Mildred Layton, wife of the closeted Reverend Howard Layton (Fred Armisen).

Chenoweth, who is a proud Christian herself, drew inspiration from the people she grew up around in Oklahoma. "I've lived it," she recently told PinkNews. "I am a Christian, I also am an LGBTQIA [ally]. To me, my message – not just in musical theatre or film or whatever – is that God made us all how he made us, and he loves us."

"First of all, I'm an artist, but secondly, as long as I'm on this planet, my message will be that God loves us because he made us in his image. That doesn't mean we're perfect, that doesn't mean there's not bad people in the world," Chenoweth added. "I don't want to be judged for not accepting people for where they are, who they are, in their life."

The Wicked star has long been known as an LGBTQ ally and gay icon of sorts, appearing in fan favorites like Pushing Daisies, Glee and GCB. She was also the recipient of GLAAD's vanguard award in 2011, for increasing visibility and awareness of the LGBTQ community through her work. Most recently, she received the HRC's ally for equality award in December, for continuing to use her platform to uplift the LGBTQ community.