All About Kristen Wiig's New Fiancé Avi Rothman — and What They Have in Common!

Kristen Wiig and her new fiancé share more than love — he has a film career of his own!

PEOPLE confirmed on Friday that Wiig, 45, is engaged to longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman, the multi-hyphenate filmmaker she’s dated since 2016. They got engaged earlier this year.

The two were first spotted on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, holding hands and kissing in May 2016. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, “They’ve been secretly dating for a few months,” adding that, “They’re really happy together.”

Wiig was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005-09. In 2011, she told British magazine Stella she didn’t see herself getting married again.

“It’s not something that I would want to do,” she said. “I think women put that pressure on themselves, maybe even more than society does.”

Who got her to change her mind? Here are five things to know about Rothman.

1. He’s a multi-hyphenate filmmaker

Rothman has written, directed and produced and acted in short films, TV movies and a films, according to his IMDb page. His most recent listed credit is The Blackout, a feature-length drama about people brought together when Hurricane Sandy hit New York. He plays Paolo, visiting the city with his brother Enzo when the events take place.

He last wrote the eight-minute short film Bunion, “the story of a man, his foot and finding happiness,” which played at the WILDsound Film Festival in 2015. He told the WILDsound Festival Review at the time that he based it in part off a bunion he had when he was younger.

2. He also trained with famed Los Angeles comedy troupe The Groundlings

Wiig got her start with The Groundlings, long known as a training ground for Saturday Night Live actors and comedians (like Wiig herself). Bridesmaids, which Wiig cowrote with alum Annie Mumolo and stars in, also featured former Groundlings Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph.

Rothman also worked with the Groundlings. He told the WILDsound Festival Review that he met one of the stars of Bunion through the group.

3. He used to run a website and Instagram devoted to stores

Like Wiig, Rothman doesn’t have a personal Instagram account. He does, however, have an account for his website More Than Stores, which documents “unique stores run by people who love what they do.”

“My hope is that these profiles not only encourage people to shop in the stores I feature, but inspire them to open their own store if desired, or to simply support the stores in their own neighborhoods which help make our cities and towns really feel like a community,” Rothman wrote on the site.

He hasn’t updated the site or account since 2015.

4. He’s a fan of yoga

Rothman used to make comedy videos on YouTube, including his series “Ogden the Inappropriate Yoga Guy.” He told The Laugh Button in 2010 he based the character off his own interest in yoga.

“My sister got me in to yoga about seven years ago,” Rothman said. “For a while I became addicted and was in class five times a week.”

Not everyone needs the practice though, he added: “I don’t think Jesus needs to do yoga. I think he’s always in top physical condition … because he’s Jesus.”

5. He wants to make a feature film

“I’d really like to finish writing and shoot a feature,” Rothman told the WILDsound Festival Review in 2015.

Wiig meanwhile is cowriting her second film with Mumolo, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which is premiere next July. (She’s also coproducing alongside Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.)