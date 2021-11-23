Kristen Wiig Shares Funny Scene from Netflix's A Boy Called Christmas: Role Is a 'Dream Come True'

Kristen Wiig is crossing some exciting things off her career bucket list.

The actress and mother of two plays Aunt Carlotta in Netflix's new family holiday film A Boy Called Christmas, out Wednesday. In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, her quirky character is introduced as she says hello to her titular nephew, Nikolas (played by Henry Lawfull).

"A dream come true to be in a Christmas film and have a British accent — I can retire!" Wiig, 48, jokes to PEOPLE. "Not to mention this cast. Also I feel so lucky to be a part of something that's for the whole family and is so incredibly heartfelt. [Director] Gil [Kenan] did such an amazing job and brought this world to life in ways I couldn't imagine."

"I'm so, so happy to have been a part of this," she adds. "I cannot wait for people to see it."

Kristen Wiig Stars in A Boy Called Christmas Credit: Netflix

A Boy Called Christmas centers on Nikolas, who sets out on an adventure into the snowy north looking for his father who searching to discover the village of the elves, Elfhelm. Nikolas (along with a reindeer named Blitzen and a trusty pet mouse) soon meets his destiny in this "magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible," according to a press release.

The movie also stars Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Michiel Huisman, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant, Joel Fry, Rune Temte, Jim Broadbent and Maggie Smith.