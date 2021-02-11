Kristen Wiig Confirms She’s Married to Avi Rothman: ‘I’m Very Lucky’

PEOPLE first confirmed in August 2019 that the Bridesmaids star was engaged to Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman have tied the knot!

On Wednesday, the Bridesmaids star appeared on The Howard Stern Show and confirmed the happy news while opening up about life with Rothman and their infant twins.

"Besides the fact that we are where we are — it's hard to not feel so much of the s— and struggle that's going on — in my home, I'm very lucky about having these two babies and my husband," Wiig, 47, said, referring to Rothman as her spouse.

"They make it all better, and it's changed my life," she added.

While speaking with Stern, Wiig also touched on learning to navigate her career and first-time motherhood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman

"Right now, I'm not going to an actual set, but because of all of this stuff, I'm not as present as I would like to be," she said, referring to media days promoting her upcoming comedy, Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

"And it's really hard because I'm always convinced they'll forget who I am if I'm gone for a day," Wiig added with a laugh. "I have looked at my children and been like, 'I am your mother.' "

The actress then admitted that she is "nervous" for the days when she actually has to leave home and go back to filming.

"There's something really nice about just being home with them all the time. But that time is coming and I'm gonna do my best to balance and they will come first," Wiig said.

Image zoom Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

PEOPLE confirmed in June that Wiig and Rothman had welcomed twins together via a surrogate.

The couple was first linked in 2016, although they mostly keep their relationship out of the spotlight. In August 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that the Ghostbusters star was engaged to Rothman.

Rothman is a writer, actor, producer and director who trained at the Groundlings theater in Los Angeles (where Wiig also studied). He directed the short film Bunion, which premiered at the WILDsound Film Festival in 2015.