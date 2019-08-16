She Said Yes! Kristen Wiig Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig is getting married!

The former Saturday Night Live actress and longtime boyfriend Avi Rothman are engaged, PEOPLE confirmed Friday. The pair got engaged earlier this year.

The couple has been together for more than three years, however they’ve kept their relationship far from the spotlight since first being spotted together in 2016. At the time, the two were seen showing off some PDA in Kauai, Hawaii, and a source exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that the couple had been “secretly dating for a few months.”

“They’re really happy together,” the source added.

Engagement rumors sparked when Wiig, 45, was seen wearing a rock on her ring finger while attending the Booksmart screening in Los Angeles in May.

Rothman is a writer, actor, producer and director who trained at the Groundlings theater in Los Angeles (where Wiig also studied). His IMDb page lists several acting, writing and producing credits in films, shorts and TV series. He also directed the short film Bunion, which premiered at the WILDsound Film Festival in 2015.

The Ghostbusters star was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove in 2005 before the two divorced in 2009.

The actress is currently starring as Cate Blanchett‘s character Bernadette’s nemesis neighbor Audrey in Where’d You Go, Bernadette, a movie based off a 2012 bestselling novel by Maria Semple.

The movie hits theaters Friday.