The writers behind Bridesmaids come back inspired by characters from the hit 2011 comedy

Bridesmaids' Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo Go on a Wacky Vacation in New Barb & Star Trailer

Barb and Star are ready for their big adventure.

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo star in Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, a new buddy comedy following two best friends who go on a big vacation.

The first full trailer for the film dropped on Thursday, giving a look at all the interesting characters Barb and Star will meet along the way.

The comedy, directed by Josh Greenbaum (Fresh Off the Boat, New Girl), also stars Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans, Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, Kwame Patterson and Reyn Doi.

Wiig and Mumolo, who both nabbed Oscar nominations for Best Original Screenplay for 2011's Bridesmaids, recently told PEOPLE the genesis for their latest movie was inspired by their iconic comedy.

"When we were writing Bridesmaids, we would go off on tangents when writing scenes between Lillian (Maya Rudolph's character) and her mom," they said. "None of those scenes made it in the movie because they had nothing to do with anything!"

Image zoom Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo in Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar | Credit: Cate Cameron/ lionsgate

Despite cutting those scenes, the character of Lillian's mom inspired Barb and Star.

"We would talk in those voices all the time and we couldn't stop!" they added.

As for what fans can expect of their latest comedy, they agree "silly" is the film's focal point.

"It definitely doesn't take itself too seriously," the two explained. "We hope to make people laugh and have fun. That's what it's about!"

They continue, "The best gift is being able to work with friends. The cast was incredible and we got so lucky... except for our wigs. They weren't always easy to work with. Very difficult."