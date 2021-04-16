Barb & Star Duo Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo Reunite for Disney Movie About Cinderella's Stepsisters

It looks like Barb & Star are heading to Disney!

Oscar-nominated writers Kristen Wiig, 47, and Annie Mumolo, 47, who co-wrote and starred in the comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, will both work on Disney's new live-action film about Cinderella's evil stepsisters.

According to Deadline, it's unclear whether Wiig and Mumolo would be starring in the film because it's so early in development. Sources also told the news outlet that if the duo were to appear in the film, it wouldn't be as the stepsisters since they will most likely be played by younger actresses.

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo Credit: Michael Stewart/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

The film will retell the fairy tale classic through the lens of the notoriously unlikable evil stepsisters. The musical comedy will follow Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine from their early childhood through the marriage of their beloved stepsister while they struggle to uphold their family's legacy, according to the outlet.

Wiig and Mumolo are currently writing the untitled film together while Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell from Gloria Sanchez Productions will produce. The two stars were previously nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Bridesmaids.

This isn't the first time Disney has centered a film on their most well-known antagonists. Disney's 2014 film Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie told the Sleeping Beauty villain's story through her own perspective. Cruella centers on the villain origin story of Cruella de Vil (Emma Stone), the antagonist in 101 Dalmatians and premieres May 28 in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. The studio is also developing Gaston and LeFou, a Beauty and the Beast prequel TV series for Disney+ with Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprising their roles.

Wiig and Mumolo's friendship dates back to their time at the Groundlings Theatre & School in Los Angelos, where their Bridesmaids costars Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph and Wendi McLendon-Covey also attended. The two also worked on the 2020 comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which premiered on-demand in February.