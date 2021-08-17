Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Movie Spencer Gets Fall Release Date

Kristen Stewart is set to star as Princess Diana in the upcoming film, alongside Jack Farthing’s Prince Charles

See First Photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie is almost here!

Spencer is set to hit theaters on Nov. 5, NEON announced on Tuesday. The film is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joins the royal family for Christmas as the Sandringham Estate — and decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles.

The production company released the first look at Stewart, 31, in character back in January to celebrate the start of principal photography on the Pablo Larraín film.

In the photo, the Twilight star bears a strong resemblance to the late royal in a red coat, blonde locks and a black hat with delicate netting over her face as she looks off to the side.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart said at the time. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana | Credit: Shoebox Films

In March, another photo of Stewart dressed in complete character as Princess Diana was revealed.

The shot shows Stewart looking straight into the camera with her head resting on her hand, which is adorned with a replica of Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Diana's oldest son, Prince William, later proposed to Kate Middleton with the famous ring, which Kate still wears.

Since then, Stewart has been spotted on set multiple times, including once alongside two young actors that appeared to be portraying William, 39, and his brother Prince Harry.

Poldark star Jack Farthing is set to play Prince Charles in the upcoming movie, which also stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Charles, 72, married Princess Diana in 1981 before they separated in 1992. In 1996, the couple officially ended their marriage — just one year before Diana died.

During a November appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stewart recalled the flowers laid in Princess Diana's honor at Buckingham Palace after she died in 1997.

"I was really young, [I] didn't know what was going on," she said. "It's hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young."

"I mean, everyone's perspective is different and there's no way to get anything right because what is fact in relation to personal experience," she continued.

"My movie takes place over three days, and it's this really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than giving new information," Stewart said. "We kind of don't have a mark to hit, we just also love her."