Kristen Stewart's Lesbian Holiday Movie Happiest Season Heads to Hulu Instead of Theaters

Kristen Stewart's latest movie is skipping theaters.

Happiest Season, a holiday movie starring Stewart and Terminator: Dark Fate's Mackenzie Davis as a lesbian couple, will now debut on Hulu due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie will keep its Thanksgiving week release date, following in the footsteps of several movies skipping a theatrical release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The movie, coming to Hulu Nov. 25, was co-written and directed by Veep actress Clea DuVall.

“I am beyond grateful to Hulu for providing an incredible home for Happiest Season, and I’ll forever cherish my journey with Sony Pictures who felt just as strongly as I did about the value of bringing the first major LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com to audiences,” said DuVall in a statement. “I’m hopeful that this universal story, told through a unique lens, will join the long list of holiday classics that continue to bring all of us so much joy and happiness.”

Happiest Season follows Abby (Stewart) and Harper (Davis), a same-sex couple who are serious enough that Abby plans to propose to Harper during her family's annual Christmas dinner — only to find out Harper hasn't yet come out to her conservative parents.

The movie also stars Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy—and the film's co-writer (and DuVall's fellow Veep costar) Mary Holland.

Image zoom Happiest Season Lacey Terrell

DuVall and Stewart previously spoke to PEOPLE about the importance of a lesbian rom-com story getting a major holiday movie.

"I'm a huge fan of Christmas movies, but I had never seen my story represented," said DuVall, 43. "Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective."

Stewart, 30, agreed. "I think I've wished to see a gay Christmas rom com my whole life," she told PEOPLE. "I'm so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world."

Image zoom CTMG, Inc

Stewart added that the stress of being around family is something that everyone going home for the holidays can relate to, regardless of their sexuality. "I love when holiday movie makes you long for an idea of home, but also examines how hilarious and hard reality at home can be sometimes," she said.

DuVall and Stewart also said the movie was incredibly fun to film.

"Maybe I'm biased, but this was one of the most fun sets I have ever been on," DuVall said. "From the cast to the crew, everyone showed up each day with an excitement and energy that made every day a joy."