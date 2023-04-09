Kristen Stewart's Fiancée Dylan Meyer Wishes Her a Happy Birthday

Kristen Stewart's fiancée wants to make sure she feels the love on her birthday.

On Sunday, screenwriter Dylan Meyer posted a special tribute to Instagram in honor of Stewart's 33rd trip around the sun.

"Cheers to my favorite Shrimp on her birthday! Sweetheart, I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA," Meyer captioned a shot of Stewart sipping a flute of champagne.

"Love you more than chunking express, or Denis Johnson's already dead, or the stooges' raw power. I love you more than a dominos pizza when you're stoned, a Ricky's fish taco when you're hungover, and EVEN more than a plate of wings ~ hot and extra crispy ~ from rustic, aka the pinnacle of my capacity to love."

"Some might say that's too much love but I say those people are squares. Go big or go home! Happy birthday dude I love you so much," she concluded.

This isn't the first sweet birthday tribute Meyer has posted to her love: On April 9, 2022, the screenwriter posted a photo of herself and Stewart kissing over a birthday cake in honor of the actress' 32nd birthday, writing, "Another one around the sun and you're out here getting flyer every year. Time looks good on you, dude. Ya know, as they say in the toons, 'awooga.' "

Stewart and Meyer, 35, were first spotted together in August 2019 when they were photographed kissing while in New York City. The couple first met on a movie set seven years ago.

The pair became Instagram official in October 2019 when Meyer posted a black-and-white photograph of her and the Twilight star kissing.

"The day that I met [Dylan], it was like all bets were off," Stewart told Howard Stern in a 2019 interview, adding, "I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn't seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend's birthday party, and I was like, 'Where have you been, and how have I not known you?' "

The pair became engaged in Nov. 2021, as she detailed to Stern: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," the Spencer actress related. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening."