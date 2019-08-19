Kristen Stewart Gets Trapped at the Bottom of the Ocean in Terrifying Underwater Trailer

You’ll need to hold your breath watching Kristen Stewart in the trailer for her new action movie.

The Charlie’s Angels actress stars in Underwater, a thriller about scientists who become stuck at the bottom of the ocean when their submarine takes water. The trailer, released Aug. 19, shows Stewart, 29, as scientist Norah Price alongside costars like Vincent Cassel (Ocean’s Twelve and Thirteen, Jason Bourne) and Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones, Star Wars: The Force Awakens).

Stewart described the movie as “a really dark, scary meditation on isolation” in Entertainment Weekly‘s first look.

“I haven’t made a movie of this scale maybe ever. It was not an easy movie to make — really long and just drippy and cold and f—ing hard,” Stewart admitted to EW. And it didn’t play to her strengths either, the star added: “I really don’t like being held down, I don’t like confined spaces, I’m not a strong swimmer.”

Yet the film had its lighter moments.

“There’s some comedy in the movie every once in a while; in the most dire situations you kind of laugh in a funeral,” Stewart said. “That’s kind of what it felt like to make the movie as well. Like we were all dying!”

Stewart stars in two more upcoming thrillers as well: Elizabeth Banks’ remake of Charlie’s Angels, out Nov. 15, and Seberg, the biopic of American-French actress Jean Seberg, which will receive its world premiere Aug. 30 at the Venice Film Festival. Banks recently told PEOPLE Stewart is the “secret weapon” of Charlie’s Angels.

“I felt that I could surprise audiences with a Kristen performance. And I think that people will be delighted by just how much fun she’s having in this movie,” Banks said. “I couldn’t ask for better partner to make the movie with than Kristen.”

Stewart is also in the process of directing her first feature film, The Chronology of Water.

“It’s harder for me to be an actor as I’m getting older,” she told Vanity Fair for its September cover story. “I’m more comfortable in the idea of making something from top to bottom, rather than giving myself to [it].”

Underwater hits theaters Jan. 10, 2020.