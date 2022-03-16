Kristen Stewart opens up about feeling like she couldn't "touch" what Drew Barrymore did to kick off the Scream franchise back in 1996

Kristen Stewart Reveals Why She Turned Down Opening Death Scene in Scream 4: 'I Can't Do a Drew'

"Scream queen" wasn't quite the path Kristen Stewart saw her career taking.

Stewart, 31, said she was contacted about portraying "the Drew [Barrymore] character that gets killed in the beginning," although they eventually "created a whole sequence where a lot of people got killed to emulate the Drew thing."

"But it was just going to be one person, and I was like, 'I can't do a Drew. I can't touch that,' " Stewart continued. "Do you know what I mean? But, yeah, so then they ended up doing, if I'm remembering correctly, a larger sequence and not just one victim."

In the beginning of Scream 4, Bell, 41, and Paquin, 39, play onscreen victims in the movie-within-a-movie, Stab 7, while high-schoolers Jenny (Teegarden, 32) and Marnie (Robertson, 31) are murdered after watching the flick at home.

Barrymore, 47, kicked off the now-five-film Scream franchise back in 1996, portraying doomed high-school student Casey Becker in the original movie's iconic opening scene.

Of whether she'd ever sign on to do a Scream movie in the future, Stewart told Slate that she "would read the script" and added of the franchise's protagonist, "I love Neve Campbell so much."

"She was very nice to me, and it was very satisfying that she's a very nice person," she added.

Stewart went on to say she "love(s)" the original movie, and even "watched it recently, as an adult."

"It's so gnarly. I love the movie because it loves movies," she raved. "The coolest part of Scream is what it says about film. It's so self-aware. It folds in on itself like six times. I love how much [Wes Craven] loves movies and how embedded that is."

"It's a total film-nerd type of movie," Stewart continued. "It's not just a slasher flick. It's a beautiful movie. It's so hard to watch. I'm like, 'I don't have the stomach for that s--- anymore.' I was like, 'Oh, man, this is very, very, very intense.' "

While it has been more than 25 years since Scream hit theaters, Barrymore reunited with costars Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette on her daytime talk show in January to celebrate the release of the fifth film.

"This movie gave me everything; it was a springboard, I think, for all of us," Campbell, 48, said during the show. "Its success really helped pave the way for all of us in our careers, and my life would be very, very different without Scream."

As for Cox, 57, the Friends alum hilariously pointed out that Scream had a much more tangible effect on her life.