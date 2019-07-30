Kristen Stewart Says She Talks to Ghosts: 'There Is an Energy That I’m Really Sensitive To'

Kristen Stewart has had it with ghosts.

The Charlie’s Angels actress appears on the September cover of Vanity Fair where she looks back on her paranormal 2016 movie Personal Shopper. In it, Stewart played a medium whose twin brother dies and she is asked to search for his spirit. Unable to find him, she then starts receiving mysterious texts from an unknown source.

The subject wasn’t totally foreign to Stewart.

“I talk to them,” Stewart, 29, said of ghosts. “If I’m in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I’m in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, ‘No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.’ Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I’m really sensitive to. Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time.”

Image zoom Kristen Stewart Kristy Sparow/Getty

Stewart next stars in the Charlie’s Angels reboot alongside Aladdin star Naomi Scott and newcomer Ella Balinska. The trio were put together by writer/director Elizabeth Banks, who wanted a lead star with a unique blend of talent, notoriety and individuality who could help carry the iconic property in a new direction.

Banks, who directed, produced and wrote the film’s screenplay, in addition to playing an important supporting character, recently told PEOPLE she found all of that in Stewart.

“She’s a world-famous beauty, a style icon, but I think what she’s most known for is living authentically. Just being herself all the time,” said Banks. “I felt that I could surprise audiences with a Kristen performance. And I think that people will be delighted by just how much fun she’s having in this movie.”

The Pitch Perfect 2 director also praised Stewart’s willingness to experiment, try new things and to lead by example.

“She came to set super game, so excited,” she said. “[Kristen] is a great leader, took the responsibility of being number one on the call sheet seriously, took the other ladies under her wings, showed the way. She did all the training, worked super hard and was a total pro and leader the entire time. I couldn’t ask for better partner to make the movie with than Kristen.”

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters November 15.