Robert Pattison is trading in his fangs for the Batmobile and Kristen Stewart couldn’t be happier for her ex-boyfriend.

While at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, where she was promoting her new movie Seberg, Stewart, 29, shared her excitement for her former Twilight costar’s new role as Batman.

“I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part,” she told Variety at the festival. “I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.”

When asked if she would potentially reunite with Patterson for a role in the superhero movie she revealed she was all-in.

“I’m down,” Stewart told the outlet. “I’m definitely not turning that down.”

The Twilight costars famously started dating after starring in the 2008 movie, and stayed together during the franchise’s follow-up films, before calling it quits in 2013.

After news broke that Pattinson, 33, would be taking over the famed role previously played by George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, among others, the internet was divided. However, Pattinson told Variety that he wasn’t fazed by the doubters.

“To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting,” he said, adding, “It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”

The three reported Batman films will be Pattinson’s first blockbuster franchise since the Twilight movies.

“Big movies, generally the parts aren’t as interesting — at least the stuff that was coming my way,” the actor said of why he waited so long to do another big franchise after Twilight. “I guess there was some fear … I think I probably would have been a little bit nervous to have gone straight into it immediately afterwards.”

He later told the outlet that the experience of putting on the Batsuit for the first time was “transformative.”

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” he shared. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

“You’re trying to think of the way to balance, how to bring something new to it and not want to scare people off,” the actor said of bringing a fresh face to the famous story. “And work in the confines of the costume.”

Affleck, 47, was the last actor to play Batman on the big screen in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League.

The Batman is expected to hit theaters in June 2021.

Pattinson can next be seen in upcoming movies The King and The Lighthouse.