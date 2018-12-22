Kristen Stewart Holds Hands with Sara Dinkin in Their Third Consecutive Outing

Kristen Stewart is spending a lot of one-on-one time with stylist Sara Dinkin.

Two days after the pair were first spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, Stewart and Dinkin were seen spending the morning together on Saturday, marking their third consecutive outing together in three days.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Clearly enjoying their time together, the pair locked hands again while taking their dogs for a hike.

Stewart, 28, wore a white t-shirt with a pair of grey sweatpants during the casual outing, while Dinkin — whose celebrity clients have included Chloe Bennet, Jessica Szohr and Nico Tortorella — was dressed in a plain t-shirt and a pair of printed leggings.

The stylist went on to share a clip on her Instagram Story of herself sitting behind the wheel of a car, while the pair’s dogs sat in the backseat. Although Dinkin panned the camera around to show off the cute canines, she did not reveal whether anybody was sitting next to her up front.

“Weekend loading,” she wrote alongside the sweet clip.

On Friday, Stewart and Dinkin were also spotted taking their dogs for a walk in Los Feliz, California.

Sara Dinkin/Instagram

RELATED: Kristen Stewart Steps Out with Sara Dinkin a Day After Holding Hands Amid Rumored Stella Maxwell Split

The consecutive outings in L.A. come amid speculation that the actress and girlfriend Stella Maxwell have called it quits.

Stewart and the Victoria’s Secret Angel, also 28, were last seen together in October in Amsterdam, during a break from Stewart’s filming schedule for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film.

Although the duo never publicly addressed their relationship, they spent a lot of time together since they were first spotted at the Met Gala in May 2017.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Stewart Is ‘Not Ashamed and Not Confused’ About Her Sexuality

A source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE in December 2017, sharing that Stewart and Maxwell had been “having fun.”

Though Stewart and Maxwell have yet to be photographed together since October, they “are still in touch, but decided it was best to see other people,” a source told E! News.

“They started to disagree on things and it stopped being fun. Kristen went to Germany to film and they realized that the relationship had run its course and they needed a change,” a source said on Friday, according to the outlet.