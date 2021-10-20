Kristen Stewart said she wasn't opposed to playing the Joker but would rather "figure something else out"

Kristen Stewart Shoots Down Fans Who Want Her to Play Joker Opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman

Kristen Stewart is game for any part — with one exception.

The actress, 31, appeared on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast on Wednesday, where she was asked whether she'd ever play the Joker after fans launched an internet campaign to cast her in the role opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman. The two stars dated from 2009 to 2012.

"I love the energy behind that but, dude, it's really been done so well," Stewart said. "I mean, I love that gusto. Let's figure something else out. I'm totally down to play a freaky, scary person."

When asked if she was against it, Stewart said, "Not 'no,' but not the most stoked I've ever been. Let's do something new."

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Stewart, meanwhile, has previously won the César Award, the French equivalent of the Oscars, for her performance in Clouds of Sils Maria in 2015. She was the first American actress to do so.

Now, the actress is earning Oscar buzz for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the Pablo Larraín-directed movie Spencer.

The drama will present a snapshot of a critical moment in the dissolution of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles.

Kristen Stewart

The film is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991, when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas at the Sandringham Estate and decided to leave her fractured marriage.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart previously explained. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."