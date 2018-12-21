Kristen Stewart Seen Holding Hands with New Woman Amid Possible Split from Model Stella Maxwell

Is this a sign that Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have called it quits?

The 28-year-old actress was seen holding hands in Los Angeles with stylist Sara Dinkin, who has worked with stars Chloe Bennet, Jessica Szohr, Nico Tortorella and more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair both sported similar outfits for the casual outing. Dinkin, who lives in L.A. was wearing a black leather jacket, a black top, and a pair of slightly distressed jeans that were cuffed around the ankle. Clearly getting the fashion memo, Stewart wore a black jacket with a camouflage print t-shirt and a pair of similarly distressed jeans that were also cuffed around the ankle.

The pair also both wore black shoes and sunglasses.

Stewart and Stella were last seen together in October in Amsterdam, during a break from Stewart’s filming schedule for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film.

Stella Maxell and Kristen Stewart Splash News Online

RELATED: Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Get Close During Stroll Through New Orleans

Although Stewart and Maxwell never publicly addressed their relationship, the two spent a lot of time together since they were first seen at the Met Gala in May 2017.

A source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE last December, adding that the pair “are having fun.”

“Kristen also seemed very happy with Stella around,” a second source said. “They weren’t affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Stewart on Why She Decided to Come Out: It ‘Seemed Important & Topical’

The actress often prefers keeping things vague when it comes to sexuality.

“Yeah, ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure,” she said, during an interview with Paris-based Mastermind Magazine in September.

“And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don’t allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought. I feel the same way about how we f— each other. You don’t want to know everything all the time,” she added.