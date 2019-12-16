Kristen Stewart Says She's 'Bummed' Charlie's Angels Likely Won't Get a Sequel After Film Bombs

The future of the latest Charlie’s Angels reboot doesn’t look bright.

Kirsten Stewart, one of the stars of the film, has made it clear that she still stands behind the movie, even though it hasn’t been a hit at the box office, only raking in $55.8 million worldwide since opening in November.

“Well, to be honest with you, I think if I had made a movie that wasn’t good and one that I wasn’t proud of and a lot of people saw it, I would be devastated,” Stewart, 29, told The Playlist in a recent interview. “Luckily, I’m not feeling gutted because I really am proud of the movie.”

Stewart went on to address how today’s “polarizing” climate made it “kind of hard to promote“ the film.

“I think trying to have a complicated, overly politicized feminist conversation in a five minute TV interview about Charlie’s Angels…. I’m like, ‘Dude, we just wanted to have a good time,’ ” she added.

“I’m bummed that we probably won’t make another one, but at the same time I’m really proud of the movie and I’m so happy that it exists and can live in the world,” she continued. “Because I think for a lot of people it’s still kind of important even in a very non-serious way.”

Elizabeth Banks, who plays Bosley in the film, and also serves as writer, director and producer, has expressed similar sentiments.

Following the film’s disappointing opening weekend, Banks, 45, tweeted her support for the film.

“Well, if you’re going to have a flop, make sure your name is on it at least 4x. I’m proud of #CharliesAngels and happy it’s in the world,” she wrote.

The multihyphenate also responded to criticism for rebooting a third iteration of the franchise, telling the Wall Street Journal, “You’ve had 37 Spider-Man movies and you’re not complaining!”

Before the film opened, Banks also sparked controversy for her comments about how the film’s reception could harm future female-led action films.

“Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie, too. This movie has to make money,” she told the Herald Sun. “If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.”

While some on social media would go on to point to the success of recent female-led action movies like Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman, Banks claimed in the interview that superhero movies don’t necessarily count as they’re part of bigger cinematic universes that are typically led by male actors.

“They’ll go and see a comic book movie with Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel because that’s a male genre,” Banks said. “So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a Wonder Woman movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up Justice League.”

“By the way, I’m happy for those characters to have box office success,” Banks added, “but we need more women’s voices supported with money because that’s the power. The power is in the money.”