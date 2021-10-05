Kristen Stewart Says She's Being 'More Careful' About Projects She Chooses

“For a minute there I was like, 'I'll do f---ing anything!'” Kristen Stewart said of her previous roles

Kristen Stewart is being extra selective with her movie roles these days.

The actress, 31, who's played everyone from Bella Swan in Twilight to Princess Diana in the biopic Spencer, spoke about her career path in her Entertainment Weekly cover story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I used to be really intentionally the opposite of precious in terms of choosing projects. For a minute there I was like, 'I'll do f---ing anything!'" Stewart admitted. "And honestly, it was a good place to be for a minute."

She continued, "But I think now I'm going to be a little more careful. I think I have a better nose for what's going to be fruitful for me personally, as an experience, if not necessarily what's going to thrive out in the world."

Kristen Stewart Entertainment Weekly Kristen Stewart | Credit: Lauren Dukoff for EW

Following the premiere of Spencer at the Venice Film Festival in September, the actress has earned Oscar buzz for her performance.

"You want to win, we're all animals," she said about the excitement surrounding her role. "Artists want to engage with the world and have larger conversations."

kristen Stewart Kristen Stewart | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress added, "Even though it doesn't seem like I'm somebody who wants to be extremely famous, I still want this conversation to be expansive."

Fans have been scrutinizing the similarities between Stewart and Princess Diana ever since the first-look photos of the actress in costume came out followed by the first official teaser trailer in August. The film is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991, when Princess Diana joins the royal family for the Christmas holiday — and decides to leave her fractured marriage to Prince Charles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

According to Stewart, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."